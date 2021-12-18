Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96.

CVEO stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $275.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 3.60. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

