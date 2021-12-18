Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Financial Comparison

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Claros Mortgage Trust and CBRE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 CBRE Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $94.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.83%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and CBRE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.43 $751.99 million $4.29 23.72

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group 5.59% 22.85% 9.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services. The Global Workplace Solutions Segment provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually-based outsourcing services globally for occupiers of real estate, including facilities management, project management and transaction services (leasing and sales). The Real Estate Investments Segment comprises of investment management services provided globally, development services in the United States and United Kingdom and a service designed to help property occupiers and owners meet the growing demand for flexible office space solutions on a global basis. The company was founded by Colbert Coldwell in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

