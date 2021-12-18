Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CODX traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $8.66. 588,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,956. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $250.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -3.26.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

