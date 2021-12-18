Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 77,530 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.