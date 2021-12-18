Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.