Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.78. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.17 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.