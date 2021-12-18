Collateral Pay Reaches Market Cap of $630,138.93 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $630,138.93 and approximately $35.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.61 or 0.08377797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,805.23 or 0.99990693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

