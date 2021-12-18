Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $161.38 Average PT from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.38.

Several research firms recently commented on CIGI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.02 and a twelve month high of $150.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.