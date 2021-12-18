ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0005 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 215.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.98 million and $9.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013621 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000142 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001080 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,371,660,398 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.