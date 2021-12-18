Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. Comcast has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

