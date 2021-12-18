Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 52 week low of $51.81 and a 52 week high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 172.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 46.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.