Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMA. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Comerica stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

