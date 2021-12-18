Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

