Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $62,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

