Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $51.36 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $51,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

MDT stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

