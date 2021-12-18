Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $71.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $71,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

