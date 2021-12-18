Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.55% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $77,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAW opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

