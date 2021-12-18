Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. CYBIN INC. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

