Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 60.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.88, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,667 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

