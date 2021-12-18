Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 60.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.88, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.
In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,667 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
