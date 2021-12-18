Comparing Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) & Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Scientific Games alerts:

87.7% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scientific Games and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 2 5 0 2.50 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scientific Games presently has a consensus price target of $83.78, indicating a potential upside of 38.68%. Given Scientific Games’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games 6.39% -5.54% 1.69% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Scientific Games has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.21, indicating that its share price is 621% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scientific Games and Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.14 -$569.00 million $1.83 33.01 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Technology Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.