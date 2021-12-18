Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,738.22

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,738.22 ($36.19) and traded as high as GBX 2,770 ($36.61). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,732 ($36.10), with a volume of 111,080 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.70) to GBX 2,900 ($38.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($43.61) to GBX 3,600 ($47.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,740.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,738.88.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

