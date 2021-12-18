Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $851.45

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 851.45 ($11.25) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.48). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.52), with a volume of 84,914 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Conduit alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £686.58 million and a PE ratio of -48.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 440.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 848.37.

In related news, insider Richard L. Sandor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,629.44). Also, insider Ken Randall purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £248,600 ($328,531.78). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 83,500 shares of company stock worth $37,449,500.

Conduit Company Profile (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.