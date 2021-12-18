Contentos (COS) Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $119.26 million and approximately $237.56 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00205413 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,647,897,586 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

