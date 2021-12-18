Contrasting Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 LifeMD 0 0 2 0 3.00

Airsculpt Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.92%. LifeMD has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 262.15%. Given LifeMD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and LifeMD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 10.64 $7.58 million N/A N/A LifeMD $37.29 million 3.51 -$58.65 million ($4.21) -1.02

Airsculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD.

Profitability

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A LifeMD -95.77% N/A -358.28%

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats LifeMD on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.