Contrasting Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orphazyme A/S and Mirati Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orphazyme A/S N/A N/A N/A Mirati Therapeutics N/A -39.99% -35.36%

2.2% of Orphazyme A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Orphazyme A/S has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orphazyme A/S and Mirati Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orphazyme A/S 2 1 0 0 1.33 Mirati Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Orphazyme A/S currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $203.22, indicating a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Orphazyme A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orphazyme A/S is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orphazyme A/S and Mirati Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orphazyme A/S N/A N/A -$97.01 million N/A N/A Mirati Therapeutics $13.40 million 560.54 -$357.94 million ($9.53) -15.21

Orphazyme A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mirati Therapeutics.

Summary

Orphazyme A/S beats Mirati Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Inclusion Body Myositis, and Gaucher disease. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

