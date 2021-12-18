Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

CTSDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CTSDF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.22. 18,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,508. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

