Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $19.30

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $20.98. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 102,906 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 57,737 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

