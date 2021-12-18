Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.87.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

BNS opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 341,795 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,395,000 after buying an additional 258,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

