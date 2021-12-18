Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,205 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 237,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

