Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 598 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

