Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 603 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

