Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $462.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

