Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

