Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $553.01 and a 200-day moving average of $506.79. The company has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

