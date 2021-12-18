Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $381.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.52 and a 200 day moving average of $390.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.56 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.