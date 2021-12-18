Costello Asset Management INC Acquires 115 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

