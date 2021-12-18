Costello Asset Management INC Acquires 1,593 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 2.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.56 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.