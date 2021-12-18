Costello Asset Management INC Buys 474 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.07. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.16 and a one year high of $107.15.

