Costello Asset Management INC Has $154,000 Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in York Water were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in York Water in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the second quarter worth about $102,000. FMR LLC raised its position in York Water by 7,118.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get York Water alerts:

Shares of York Water stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.35. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.