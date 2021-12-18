Costello Asset Management INC Purchases 200 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

