Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of BASE opened at $22.54 on Friday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

