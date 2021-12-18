Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVET shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.06. 3,839,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,901. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

