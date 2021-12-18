Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 47.1% in November

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 99,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.42) to €15.90 ($17.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

