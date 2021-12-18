Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 47.1% in November

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 99,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.90.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
