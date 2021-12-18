Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 50.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 295,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.29. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.