Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 22,341 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.