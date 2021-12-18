Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 1,608,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $136,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,846. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

