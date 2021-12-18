Critical Comparison: Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) versus Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 5.98% 13.63% 4.93% Allbirds N/A N/A N/A

45.4% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and Allbirds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $713.64 million 5.46 $53.21 million $0.40 91.10 Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canada Goose and Allbirds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 5 5 0 2.50 Allbirds 0 3 9 0 2.75

Canada Goose presently has a consensus target price of $55.22, suggesting a potential upside of 51.54%. Allbirds has a consensus target price of $24.91, suggesting a potential upside of 72.38%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Canada Goose.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Allbirds on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment consists of sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

