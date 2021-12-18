Critical Comparison: Dalrada (DFCO) & Its Competitors

Dalrada (OTCMKTS: DFCO) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dalrada to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Dalrada has a beta of 7.68, meaning that its stock price is 668% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dalrada and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -17.39% -0.56% -23.05% Dalrada Competitors 6.17% -4.61% 7.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dalrada and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $3.41 million $90,000.00 -45.50 Dalrada Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 9.58

Dalrada’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada. Dalrada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dalrada and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada Competitors 220 792 1005 32 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Dalrada’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dalrada has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dalrada competitors beat Dalrada on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Bonar in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

