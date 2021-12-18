Critical Comparison: Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) versus Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Growth Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Growth Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $717.70 million 0.34 -$37.05 million $0.52 14.37 Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Growth Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Growth Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group 1.77% 24.16% 5.18% Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Commercial Vehicle Group and Growth Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Growth Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Growth Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The firm serves the trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

About Growth Capital Acquisition

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

