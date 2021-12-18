Critical Comparison: ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) vs. Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZIX and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -4.37% 58.68% 4.05% Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIX and Marin Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $218.48 million 2.19 -$6.43 million ($0.38) -22.16 Marin Software $29.98 million 2.25 -$14.05 million ($0.95) -4.58

ZIX has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. ZIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZIX and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 4 2 0 2.33 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIX currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Given ZIX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

ZIX beats Marin Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.